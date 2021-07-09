Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 187.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of REKR opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

