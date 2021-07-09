Refereum (RFR) One Day Volume Tops $12.04 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 8% against the dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $49.33 million and $12.04 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.54 or 0.00877470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.