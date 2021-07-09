Redwood Capital Management LLC Has $82.25 Million Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Redwood Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664,483 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $82,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 649,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,421. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 2.49. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

