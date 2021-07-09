ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 17.5% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $56.50 million and approximately $53,481.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,031.61 or 1.00052971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00037502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.01233911 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00370696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00382119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005828 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004663 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

