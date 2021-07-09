Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RBGLY opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.