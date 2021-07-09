Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,873.08 ($102.86).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

