Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,873.08 ($102.86).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

