RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $145.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,943,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL opened at $193.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.30.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.