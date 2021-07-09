Raymond James Upgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.79.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.60 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $15,763,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.