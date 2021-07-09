Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSGX. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

