Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 159.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $127.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.47. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

