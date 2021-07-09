Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Down to $10.82

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $10.60. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 4,967 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

