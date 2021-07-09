Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 87,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,803,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $8,785,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 97,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE:RL opened at $113.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.