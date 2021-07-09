QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Hits $94.07 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $94.07 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

