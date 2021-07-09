Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson Sells 35,289 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $240,318.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 780,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, J Michael Dodson sold 18,830 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $136,517.50.

On Friday, June 4th, J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

