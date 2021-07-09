Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,323,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,594.26. 15,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,447.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,612.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

