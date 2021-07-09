Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,668 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $318,658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

MCK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

