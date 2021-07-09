Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,931 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,612. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

