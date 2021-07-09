Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,935 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,958,000. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $321.55. The stock had a trading volume of 103,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,923. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.35 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.65.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

