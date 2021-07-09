Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 700 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth about $4,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after buying an additional 101,814 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

