Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ContextLogic by 286.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

