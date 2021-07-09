Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $27,000 in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $413.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

