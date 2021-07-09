Quantbot Technologies LP Has $31,000 Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 129.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 11.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,981.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

