Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Ossiam purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,710 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

FSLR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.