Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 360,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

