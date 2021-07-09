Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.46. 7,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,821. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $375.14 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

