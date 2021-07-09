Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.74. 28,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.90 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

