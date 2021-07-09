Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,506 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,174,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

