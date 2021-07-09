Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered by Analyst

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

