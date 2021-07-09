Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

WBA stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $340,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

