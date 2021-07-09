Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chart Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of GTLS opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,254,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

