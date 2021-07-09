Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Reduced by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.65.

TSE:EIF opened at C$39.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.45. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$25.35 and a 52 week high of C$41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 35.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

