Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

