PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

PUBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 75.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,590,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $7,969,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

