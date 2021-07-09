Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,560 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $152.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $190.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

