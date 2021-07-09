Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,144 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,969 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cree were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $72,793,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,412,000 after acquiring an additional 307,515 shares during the period.

Shares of CREE opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.81.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CREE. New Street Research initiated coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

