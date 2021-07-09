Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,157 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.