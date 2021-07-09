Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 23,009 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 879.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,316,000 after acquiring an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

