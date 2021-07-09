PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PTC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $142.86 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

