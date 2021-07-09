Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 13,656 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MCS opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $581.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.94.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

