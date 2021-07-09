Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 977,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 561,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 135,649 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $182.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.