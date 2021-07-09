Prudential Financial Inc. Has $495,000 Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 132,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPAA shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.81. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.