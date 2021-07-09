Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 267.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after buying an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,191,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 1,374,036 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 890,513 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,194. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $59.34 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

