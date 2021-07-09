Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $69.56 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

