Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,009 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10,228.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONS. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

