Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 168,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

