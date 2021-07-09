Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,811 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $12,078,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

