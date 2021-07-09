ProximaX (XPX) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $99,622.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00124944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00164625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,618.25 or 1.00311468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.00948825 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

