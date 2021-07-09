Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report sales of $110.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.10 million and the highest is $110.30 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $442.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 226,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,858. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

