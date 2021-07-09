Provenire Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Provenire Capital LLC reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 49.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises 3.7% of Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NICE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NICE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,344,000 after buying an additional 198,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.38. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $189.68 and a 1 year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.46.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.