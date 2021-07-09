Provenire Capital LLC Invests $379,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Super Micro Computer comprises about 1.6% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,319,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after buying an additional 247,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,716,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,616. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.64.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $402,844.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,153,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,152 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

